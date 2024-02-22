Man, 43, sought in connection with alleged break-in near Main Street and Kingston Road

Police in 55 Division are looking for a 43-year-old man in connection with an alleged break-in near Main Street and Kingston Road on Feb. 14.

Police were called to the area on Wednesday, Feb. 14, for a reported break-in at a commercial property.

According to police, a man entered the property through the front door and allegedly took a number of items and a quantity of cash before fleeing.

Police are looking for Barry Slimmon, 43, of Toronto, in connection with the alleged incident.

He is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, short brown hair, and has a short beard. He also has multiple tattoos, including an astrological symbol for Cancer on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com