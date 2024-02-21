Woman seriously injured after being struck by driver of vehicle on Gerrard Street East at Blantyre Avenue

Toronto police investigate after a woman was struck by the driver of a vehicle while crossing Gerrard Street East at Blantyre Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Photo by Susan Legge.

A woman in her 50s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Gerrard Street East on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The incident took place in the crosswalk on Gerrard Street East at Blantyre Avenue, just east of Victoria Park Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Toronto police are investigating, and there is no further information available at this time.