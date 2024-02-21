Toronto Beach Chorale concert set for afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 25

The Toronto Beach Chorale will be perform on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 25, at Beaches Presbyterian Church. Photo by Andrew Williamson for Toronto Beach Chorale website.

The Toronto Beach Chorale will be presenting a concert this Sunday, Feb. 25, at Beaches Presbyterian Church.

Under the leadership of Music Director Mervin W. Frick with the Chamber Orchestra and Soloists, the Chorale will perform works by Antonio Vivaldi and JS Bach.

The Chorale will perform Vivaldi’s Magnificat, Introduction RV 639 paired with his other Gloria in D Major’ RV 588. Works by Bach will include Cantata 131 – Aus der tiefen.

The concert starts at 2 p.m.

Beaches Presbyterian Church is located at 65 Glen Manor Dr.

Tickets are $30 general admission and $15 for youth.

Tickets can be ordered online through the website at https://www.torontobeachchorale.com/