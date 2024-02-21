Man, 60, dies after assault last month near Danforth and Jones; woman, 35, charged with second degree murder

Martin Gerrard, 60, died of his injuries on Feb. 18 after an assault on Jan. 23 in the Danforth and Jones avenues area. A 35-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder in connection with his death.

Toronto police were called to the area of Danforth and Jones avenues on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:10 a.m. for reports of an assault. According to police, an argument between a man and a woman turned physical and the victim was allegedly attacked. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a suspect was arrested at the scene.

In a news release on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 21, police said that the victim of the alleged assault – Martin Gerrrard – died of his injuries in hospital on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Deanna Charrion, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with second degree murder.

Gerrard is Toronto’s eighth homicide victim of 2024.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com