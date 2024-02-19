Winter Stations 2024 opening ceremonies set for noon today on Woodbine Beach

We Caught a UFO! will be among the six Winter Stations 2024 installations celebrated at the official opening ceremonies at Woodbine Beach on Family Day (Monday, Feb. 19) at noon.

Winter Stations 2024 holds its official opening ceremony at noon today (Monday, Feb. 19).

This year’s Winter Stations features six new art installations set up along Woodbine Beach.

The opening ceremonies for the 10th annual Winter Stations will be on the beach just south of the Donald D. Summerville pools building, and a number of local politicians, Winter Stations sponsors, organizers and designers are expected to attend. There will also be tours of the installations with the designers available to answer questions.

The six installations set to be on Woodbine Beach this year are Bobbin’; We Caught a UFO; A KALEIDOSCOPIC ODYSSEY; Nova; WINTERACTION; and NIMBUS.

New for Winter Stations 2024 will be the Queen Street Stations installations set up along Queen Street East in the Beach in Woodbine Park, Kew Gardens park, and Ivan Forrest Gardens park. The official opening for the Queen Street Stations took place on the night of Thursday, Feb. 15.

The installations along Queen Street East will be CONRAD in Ivan Forrest Gardens; Delighthouse in Kew Gardens; and Making Waves in Woodbine Park. For more, please see our early story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/02/17/winter-stations-celebrates-launch-of-queen-street-east-displays-in-trio-of-local-parks/

Winter Stations began in 2015 as a way to highlight the beauty of the Eastern Beaches and make them a destination point for outdoor art installations during the winter. The artworks are set up at the lifeguard stations along Woodbine Beach, and each year an international competition receives entries connected to that year’s Winter Stations’ theme. The founders of Winter Stations are RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio.

The theme of Winter Stations 2024 is Resonance. Designers were asked to embark on “a journey of reinvention and imagination to breathe new life into the echoes of the past by recreating, reimagining and reinventing cherished installations from Winter Stations history” in their submissions.

Winter Stations 2024 begins today (Family Day) and continues through until the end of March.

Below is more information on the six installations along Woodbine Beach for Winter Stations 2024:

We Caught a UFO! by Xavier Madden and Katja Banovic, Croatia and Australia.

The installation We Caught a UFO! builds upon the past installation In the Belly of a Bear, which utilized the lifeguard chair by lifting the public above ground into a cozy space, transporting them into a new world. “We Caught a UFO! reimagines these qualities by referencing the rumours and whispers of the many UFO sightings across Lake Ontario. However, these rumours can no longer be disputed, as there is now physical proof! Caught under a net, the UFO is wrapped in glued aluminum foil which glimmers in the light, contrasting its surroundings as a foreign object. The public (especially kids) are encouraged to explore the UFO and climb up into the main space where pink plexi windows transform the beach into a new tinted landscape or planet! Ultimately, We Caught a UFO! is an installation which stimulates the public’s imagination while also providing a necessary shelter from the wind and cold.”

A KALEIDOSCOPIC ODYSSEY, by Brander Architects Inc. (Adam Brander, Nilesh P., Ingrid Garcia and Maryam Emadzadeh), Canada.

The installation invites onlookers to step into an experience in which they are challenged as to where reality ends and imagination begins. “Explore the limitless depths of perception with this mesmerizing adaptation of Kaleidoscope of the Senses (Winter Stations 2020). In this installation, there are two guiding concepts. The scale of the traditional kaleidoscope is magnified 84 times to a human scale so participants can inhabit the instrument and become part of its wonder. Where a kaleidoscope is commonly a closed-loop system, this device is deliberately severed into two sculptured equal and opposite parts, with purposeful space between them.”

NIMBUS by David Stein, Canada.

This installation was inspired by the Floating Ropes installation (Winter Stations 2016). “NIMBUS’ playful shapes and colours do more than just resonate with its predecessor. NIMBUS evolves the concept and materials by adding saturated blue ropes hanging below a bubbly white structure. The station asks visitors to consider the presence and absence of rain in our contemporary world by referencing both severe storms and flooding, as well as concerning trends of lack of rain, drought and desertification.”

Bobbin’ is by the University of Waterloo School of Architecture team of Max Perry, Jason Cai, Kenneth Siu, Simon, Peiris, Yoon Hur, Angeline Reyes, Oluwatobila Babalola, Yiqing Liu, Kenyo Musa, and Ali Hasan.

This installation invites the visitor to a place where pivotal moments and whimsical memories prompt reflection. “It shelters visitors with slats that create an ever-changing threshold between the bobbing zone and the surrounding beach.” The seesaws draw from the playground-like Sling Swing and Lifeline installations of Winter Stations past, while its form within the landscape draws from the Hotbox and Introspection installations. “Each material has been sourced from previous student projects in addition to salvaged materials from the community of Cambridge. As you navigate through, bobbing up and down, a fresh perspective unfolds, encouraging resonance with the surrounding and past Winter Stations.”

Nova, by the Toronto Metropolitan University – Department of Architectural Science team of Jake Levy, Emily Lensin, Luca Castellan, and Nathaniel Barry.

“Beneath the night sky, stars shine and create geometric patterns. Nova is a star that has crashed on top of a lifeguard station and illuminates Woodbine Beach throughout the night,” said the designers’ description. “Nova highlights TMU’s past decade of Winter Stations, inspired by the origami, materiality, and form of Snowcone, Lithoform and S’Winter Station. Nova introduces 3D printing, a textile canopy, and an elegant steel pipe connection to create a pavilion with ‘Resonance’. The star pavilion shields users and encourages them to engage with their surroundings, and the lifeguard station makes a beacon for users to access panoramic views of the beach.”

WINTERACTION, by the University of Guelph – Department of Landscape Architecture team of Afshin Ashari, Ali Ebadi, Jacob Farrish, Cameron Graham, Ngoc Huy Pham, Ramtin Shafaghati, and Zackary Tammaro-Cater; and the Ashari Architects team of Amir Ashari, Sara Nazemi, Anahita Kazempour, Hakimeh Elahi, Yasaman Sirjani and Zahra Jafari. WINTERACTION is a dual installation in Iran and Canada.

This installation is inspired by the past Winter Stations installations of OneCanada and WE(AR). WINTERACTION dual installation “fosters solidarity and interaction between the two nations” of Canada and Iran. “Vistors are invited on an introspective journey through a labyrinth, symbolizing a complex and challenging quest, leading from confusion to enlightenment, to reach inner peace.” The installation features a tree at its centre that “emerges as a symbol of peace and alliance, evolving dynamically with visitor interactions at both locations. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Winter Stations, WINTERACTION transcends mere social interaction, integrating into Canada’s diverse cultural tapestry. This project champions human connections across borders, advocating for shared experiences, peace and friendship.”

Sponsors for Winter Stations 2024 are The Beach BIA, RAW Design, Northcrest Developments, CreateTO, Sali Tabachi Branding and Design, Meevo Digital, and Micro Pro Sienna.

For more information, please visit https://winterstations.com