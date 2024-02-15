Free Family Day Skate hosted by Toronto Beaches Lions Club set for Monday, Feb. 19, at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club hosts a free Family Day Skate on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 19, at Ted Reeve Arena.

Local residents are invited to strap on the blades and take part in the Toronto Beaches Lions Club Family Day Skate on Monday, Feb. 19.

The free family skate will take place at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., from 3 to 5 p.m. on the holiday Monday.

There will be hot chocolate and other treats available for paticipants.

Donations of eyeglasses for the Lions Clubs International Eyeglass recycling campaign which is called Recycle For Sight and helps meet the demand for eyeglasses in developing nations. For more information, please go to https://www.beacheslions.com/recycleforsight/

The Family Day Skate is sponsored by Justin McCartney, broker at at Crew & Co. Royal LePage Estate Realty.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, please visit https://www.beacheslions.com/