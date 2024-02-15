Demolition and rental replacement plan for Glen Everest Road buildings approved by Toronto Council

Toronto Council recently approved the demolition of this building at 62 Glen Everest Rd., and two other buildings at 54-62 Glen Everest Rd., They will be replaced with a 12-storey building. This photo shows a view of the building from the Kingston Road side. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Toronto Council recently voted in favour of a demolition application which aims to replace 68 existing rental units at 54-62 Glen Everest Rd. with a 12-storey residential building that comprises 414 units.

The decision came at the Wednesday, Feb. 7, Toronto Council meeting in which newly appointed Scarborough Southwest Councillor Parthi Kandavel made his case as to why the motion was sent for final discussion without city staff’s recommendations during a Jan. 19 Scarborough Community Council meeting.

“This was because we heard, very acutely, from multiple residents about their [poor] treatment,” said Kandavel at the Feb. 7 Toronto Council meeting.

In his remarks to council, Kandavel highlighted an elderly couple in the building who he said went five days without electricity as well as other tenants who had ongoing issues with their tenant rights and standards.

“And it was in that context I sought to move this motion without recommendation,” said Kandavel.

Kandavel told Toronto Council that since his decision to move the motion without city staff recommendations, the tenant issues have been addressed – an objective he said was achieved by giving councillors the leverage to seek good faith commitments from the applicants, Altree Developments.

“We worked (productively and effectively) with the applicant following the Scarborough Community Council meeting to address the necessary supports, especially those tenants who are vulnerable, elderly, or disabled in some fashion,” said Kandavel.

Beach Metro Community News reached out to Altree Developments for comment on the concerns that some tenants had expressed, but did not receive a response by press time.

During the earlier consultation meeting for the 54-62 Glen Everest Rd. demolition proposal, tenants depicted fear about their future living situations and a distrust that they will be assisted in securing new housing at similar prices.

With Altree Developments promising that tenants can move back to the building at a “similar” price upon the construction’s completion, some equally said they lacked trust in this pledge and feared that they would lose the affordable living conditions that they currently have.

“The reality is that we’re losing stock of affordable housing,” said Kandavel. “So it’s incumbent upon us not to make a bad situation worse by leaving [tenants] vulnerable.”

Over the past few weeks, however, Kandavel said that his office has ensured that tenants’ rights to return to the building at an affordable price, as well as their right to fair compensation upon relocating, are met by the applicant.

In support of Kandavel’s strategy was Budget Chief and Don Valley North Councillor Shelley Carroll who acknowledged at the Toronto Council meeting that, in the past, some applicants have yearned for unfavourable living conditions which forces tenants out, leaving “as few tenants as possible” for the applicant to compensate upon demolition.

“What we often see is the applicant simply abdicating their responsibility to the existing building,” said Carroll. “Might be 68 units in the building but maybe if only 30 people are left maybe that’s all I have to replace.”

City policy, however, mandates the replacement of all units whether vacant or not. For this reason, 68 of the proposed 414 units at 54-62 Glen Everest Rd. will be rental replacements for the now approved demolitions of the existing buildings.

