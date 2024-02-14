Police seek man in connection with alleged assault near Oak Park and Wallington avenues last month

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault that took place in East York on the morning of Jan. 29.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man sought in connection with an alleged assault in East York last month.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Oak Park and Wallington avenues for reports of a stabbing at approximately 9:36 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29.

Police alleged that the victim and suspect became involved in a verbal altercation, and the suspect then allegedly hit the victim with a rock and then a piece of wood.

Police said the suspect, who then fled the area, had a small white terrier with brown spots with him.

The victim sustained sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, 18-19 years old, five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a slim build.

Police have released an image of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com