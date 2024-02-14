No injuries in car fire on Gerrard Street East near Woodlee Road

Toronto firefighters deal with a car that caught fire on Gerrard Street East near Woodlee Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

No one was injured after a car caught fire on Gerrard Street East on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Toronto Fire was called to the scene on Gerrard Street East at Woodlee Road (west of Main Street) at approximately 3:33 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to a smoking Honda Civic sedan on the streetcar tracks in the eastbound lanes of Gerrard Street East. The front of the vehicle burst into flames as firefighters approached but the blaze was quickly put out.

The smoking vehicle was sitting on the road and causing a long back up of traffic, including eastbound streetcars that could not move past, on both lanes of Gerrard Street East.

A man and woman in the car were able to exit the vehicle and were not injured.

At this time it is not known how long streetcars and traffic on Gerrard Street East will be impacted.

TTC Service Alerts tweeted that there was no streetcar service running between Main Street Station and Coxwell Avenue due to the incident. Please check with the TTC on X (formerly Twitter) later today for updates — https://twitter.com/TTCnotices

Below, see a video of the car fire sent to Beach Metro Community News by Robin Foley: