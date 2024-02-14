Family Day weekend skate hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Bradford set for Sunday, Feb. 18, at Ted Reeve Arena

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford hosts his Family Day Skate on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Ted Reeve Arena.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford hosts his Family Day long weekend skating party on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Family Day Skate takes place at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In his recent newsletter, Bradford said he was happy to have the event taking place at Ted Reeve Arena once again as the facility had been closed for many months last year due to major “state-of-good-repair renovations”.

“We are all thrilled to see it reopen and excited to give more families a chance to lace up and check it out,” said Bradford.