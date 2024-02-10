Public input sought on Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study; meeting set for Feb. 15

Local residents are invited to register for a community meeting on Feb. 15 on the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study. This photo shows the area looking eastwards from the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Local residents are being encouraged to have their say on the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study.

The area covered by the study starts from the foot of Silver Birch Avenue at Balmy Beach eastwards to Bluffer’s Park in southwest Scarborough. The study will explore the “renewal of and improvements to” this 4.5-kilometre stretch of Lake Ontario shoreline.

“The project will engage the public, Indigenous communities and technical experts to inform a plan to enhance the landscape and provide safe access to the waterfront while protecting sensitive shoreline and natural areas,” the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study website.

The study is being done by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and the City of Toronto.

Beach and southwest Scarborough residents are invited to register as soon as possible for an online meeting on the study set for Thursday, Feb. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register for this meeting, please go to https://toronto.webex.com/webappng/sites/toronto/meeting/register/ebbe2780921e4e09919f3a47207babc8?ticket=4832534b00000007a5ca18250422f1f9c71518c71c6fb53465ec70f78abd4d14adaa8bd80feccf25×tamp=1707508020830&RGID=r99afcd5bb9187716b78ce2ea15288912

The study will consider a number of issues for the area including:

Improve how people access, move through and experience the waterfront​.

Provide a connected trail between Bluffer’s Park and the eastern edge of the Beaches, exploring the feasibility of a connected trail system along the shoreline​.

Preserve and enhance natural features and minimize hazards .

Create connected naturalized systems along the Lake Ontario shoreline which respects and protects the significant natural and cultural features of the Bluffs​.

Enhance habitats on land and in the water.

There is also an interactive map and survey that residents can comment on as part of the study. Those comments must be completed before Feb. 28, and can be done so by going to https://toronto.mysocialpinpoint.ca/scarborough-bluffs-west-revitalization-study/map#/

For more information on the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/infrastructure-projects/scarborough-bluffs-west-revitalization/