Beaches-East York MPP McMahon to host Healthcare Heart-to-Heart conversation with Michael Garron Hospital President and CEO Melanie Kohn

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon is inviting local residents to attend A Healthcare Heart-to-Heart Community Conversation event on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The event will see McMahon, who is a Liberal MPP, in conversation with Melanie Kohn, the President and CEO of Michael Garron Hospital in East York.

Those attending will also have an opportunity to ask questions of both Kohn and McMahon.

The Community Conversations event takes place at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers are asking those planning on attending to please RSVP them at bit.ly/CommunityConversationsHealth