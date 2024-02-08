Man, 49, charged in alleged “hate-motivated robbery investigation” after incident at Danforth and Warden avenues

Toronto police have charged a man in an alleged "hate-motivated robbery investigation" in the Danforth and Warden avenues area earlier this week.

Toronto police have charged a man in an alleged "hate-motivated robbery investigation" in the Danforth and Warden avenues area earlier this week.

A 49-year-old man is facing charges in connection with what Toronto police are calling a “hate-motivated robbery investigation” in the Danforth and Warden avenues area earlier this week.

Police were called to a business in the area at 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, regarding an alleged robbery.

According to police a man entered a store in the area and allegedly began making anti-Muslim comments towards an employee. Police said a female customer approached the man and told him to stop bothering the employee. That then allegedly made anti-Muslim comments to the customer, police said. The customer was then allegedly assaulted, causing her to fall to the ground, police said. Once the customer fell, police said the man allegedly grabbed her cell phone and fled the store.

Through investigation, police were able to identify a suspect.

Tim Rogers, 49, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery with violence, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

In a news release on Feb. 8, Toronto police said the investigation is being treated as a hate-motivated offence.

This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation could be led by a Divisional investigator with the support of the Hate Crime Unit (HCU), or in some cases, will be investigated exclusively by the HCU,” said the news release.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge may consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com