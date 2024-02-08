Fearless Meat to raise funds for Michael Garron Hospital with sale of chicken sandwiches this weekend

Owner David Brown in front of Fearless Meat on Kingston Road.

As part of showing the love for Michael Garron Hospital (MGH), local businesses in East Toronto will be hosting a number of fundraising events this month in support of the Coxwell Avenue hospital.

This coming weekend (Saturday, Feb. 10; and Sunday, Feb. 11), Fearless Meat on Kingston Road will be donating the proceeds from sales of its Fearless Friend Motherclucker Chicken Sandwich to the hospital.

“All proceeds from this product will go to MGH. We are most fortunate this world-class hospital is in our neighbourhood,” said a Fearless Meat ad in promotion of this weekend’s event.

David Brown, owner of Fearless Meat, was the Beach Citizen of the Year in 2022 and the restaurant often hosts fundraisers for community groups and campaigns.

The fundraiser is part of the hospital’s Show Your Love for Local Businesses campaign this month.

Cost of the Motherclucker sandwich will be $3.99, and the fundraising sales will continue on both Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

Opening hours for Fearless Meat, 884 Kingston Rd., are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on Fearless Meat, please go to https://www.fearlessmeat1.com/

On its website, the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation is thanking the many local businesses supporting them with events this month and is encouraging residents to patronize those businesses.

“Businesses throughout East Toronto are opening their doors and their hearts in support of Michael Garron Hospital. They’re bringing you a host of special offerings to raise funds for our life-changing and life-saving work,” the Foundation. “Today’s a great day to do something awesome for the community you love.”

For more information on local businesses and what they are doing to support the hospital, please go to https://www.mghf.ca/showlove