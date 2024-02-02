Beaches-East York councillor’s motion to end Toronto’s tobogganing ban in 45 parks expected to be approved next week

Beach Metro Community News cartoonist Bill Suddick drew this cartoon for the paper's Jan. 23 edition regarding the City of Toronto's ban on tobogganing in a number of local parks.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Beaches East-York Councillor Brad Bradford is expected to propose a motion to reverse Toronto’s recent tobogganing ban at a number of hills across the city during the Feb. 6 council meeting.

Seconding the motion will be Mayor Olivia Chow, marking a major victory for Bradford who has been Toronto Council’s most vocal critic on the matter.

The Beaches-East York councillor, along with support from media and residents across the city who are rejecting the tobogganing ban, started a petition in an attempt to rally his constituency who have shown much support for the ban’s reversal.

“Although we’ve been a bit short on snow this year, I know that many families share the same priorities,” said Bradford in a Jan. 26 newsletter.

“That’s why, like many of you, I was surprised and frustrated when City staff threw up “no tobogganing” signs at East Lynn Park, and didn’t set up hay bales or other protection like they have in years past.”

East Lynn Park is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue, just west of Woodbine Avenue, and is a popular locations for numerous community activities including tobogganing in the winter.

In the upcoming motion, Bradford and Chow are recommending that the City of Toronto removes signs which prohibit tobogganing and replace them with ones “warning about the potential risks associated with tobogganing” as well as provide information on the whereabouts of designated tobogganing hills that are inspected or maintained by the city.

The motion also calls for the City of Toronto to reinstall the protective hay bales that were once in place at hills where tobogganing was prohibited.

Furthermore, with many councillors feeling caught off guard when the ban was implemented, Bradford and Chow’s motion is recommending an amendment to Chapter 608 (Parks) of the Toronto Municipal Code regarding how such decision will be made in the future.

The amendment, if passed at next week’s Toronto Council meeting, will mandate that the Acting General Manager, Parks, Forestry and Recreation consults with local councillors “and obtain Community Council approval” before prohibiting activities on any hills, “notwithstanding temporary closures for urgent maintenance or operational requirements”.

Following the city’s tobogganing inspection program earlier this winter, 45 parks were marked as unsafe while 29 others were designated as safe hills for the winter activity.

Just a few days after the bans were implemented, local residents took matters into their own hands and took down the tobogganing prohibition signs that had been put up at East Lynn Park.

With the mayor supporting Bradford’s motion, it is almost certain that the majority of Toronto Council at next week’s meeting will vote to lift the tobogganing ban.

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.