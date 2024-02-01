Bach Two Bach concerts to feature U of T music students and faculty, Toronto Symphony Orchestra members

Kathryn Tremills, Amelia Moser, Kcenia Koutorjevski, Carlo Cormier, Ben Wallace, and Darryl Edwards will be among the University of Toronto Faculty of Music members taking part in the upcoming Bach Two Bach concerts at Kingston Road United Church. Photo: Submitted.

A musical genius for the centuries, JS Bach, has written something like a high-end hybrid sports car joy ride! That’s the opinion of four vocal artists from the University of Toronto Faculty of Music, and they are coming to Kingston Road United Church to rev their engines with members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for its upcoming Bachstravaganza concerts

These singers are part of U of T’s Opera Division, preparing for careers in opera. They sound magnificent, and they have clearly made a smart choice with their talents!

The first of the Bach Two Bach concerts is set for Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.. The second concert will be on Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. Both concerts are at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

Aemilia Moser, Kcenia Koutorjevski, Carlo Cormier, and Ben Wallace form this year’s graduate student Oratorio Ensemble. Oratorio is an exciting form for opera-like storytelling with soloists, choir and orchestra, telling provocative tales with orchestra, creating highly dramatic sonic theatre of the mind.

Led by the course instructor, Darryl Edwards, the artists immerse themselves in the very best music of its kind and bring it to public performance.

Edwards is excited about this invitation from Kingston Road Village Concert Series and collaboration with series organizer Tim Dawson and others from the TSO. Edwards collaborated with the singers and Dawson to select music of Bach that would allow each of the singers to shine, and to make a tremendous audience experience for those attending the upcoming concerts.

“I adore Bach, and it is a unique privilege to get to sing his music with such amazing colleagues and musicians,” said singer Aemilia Moser.

An Edmonton native, she has an impressive performance resume, spins her high notes to the sky, and shares her stories with entrancing style.

“It is such a privilege to make timeless music with such amazing musicians!” said singer Kcenia Koutorjevsky, a Russian-Canadian soprano whose rich vocal tones are soul-resounding in the fervent beliefs shared in Bach’s sacred scores.

Acadian Carlo Cormier brings evangelical zeal to his performing experiences and takes to Bach’s rapid fireworks with affection!

Ben Wallace, a Wilfrid Laurier University grad who is now taking on roles on the U of T operatic stage takes to this kind of concert making like a duck to water! He can be found singing it, conducting it, and producing it, with a huge appetite for more.

“This is for people who get excited by discovering new talent,” said Edwards of the Bach Two Bach concerts at Kingston Road United.

The people who enjoy Bach’s music will already know about it, he said, and the people who like television shows such as The X Factor and America’s Got Talent and take in these local concerts will be in awe.

The Feb. 10 concert will feature the U of T students and TSO musicians alongside Mark Frewer, U of T music faculty member, violinist, and orchestra leader. Also at this concert will be Daryl Edwards and U of T music faculty member Julie Ranti.

The March 2 concert will feature the U of T students and TSO musicians alongside Frewer; Sarah Jeffrey (principal oboe with the TSO); Steven Woomert, associate principal trumpet with the TSO; and Monica Whicher, soprano and associate professor at U of T.

Tickets for each concert are $35. For more information, and to order tickets, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-two-bach-feb-10th-tickets-776298488677?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Tickets will also be available at the door for $40.