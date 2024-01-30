Man, 37, sought in connection with alleged assault in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area

Daniel Titus, 37, of no fixed address, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault that took place in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area earlier this week.

Police were called to the area on Monday, Jan. 29, at approximately 3:35 a.m. for reports that a man had been “wounded”.

According to police, there was an alleged altercation between two men who were known to each other. Police alleged the suspect assaulted the victim.

In a news release on the afternoon of Jan. 30, police did not provide specific details as to how the victim was wounded or the extent of his injuries.

Police are seeking Daniel Titus, 37, of no fixed address, on a charge of aggravated assault.

He is described as having salt and pepper hair in a brush cut. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a large black Air Jordan Jumpman logo, blue jeans, black running shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or at https://www.222tips.com