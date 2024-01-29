Seniors express concerns over property tax hike at Budget Town Hall meeting for Toronto-Danforth residents

Mayor Olivia Chow (seen here in last year's East York Canada Day Parade) heard the views of residents during a virtual Budget Town Hall Meeting for Toronto-Danforth constituents on Jan. 25. The meeting was organized and hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Toronto-Danforth residents gathered virtually for a Budget Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Joining Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, who organized and hosted the meeting for residents in her ward, were Mayor Olivia Chow, Budget Committee Chair and Don Valley North Councillor Shelley Carroll, and Toronto’s Interim Executive Director of Financial Planning Anthony Ng.

Officials elaborated on the variety of challenges the City of Toronto faces as they broke down their reasoning for the proposed property tax increases to the 180 residents logged in and attending the virtual meeting.

With the main topic of discussion through this budget process being the increase to property taxes, it came as no surprise that only 16 per cent of the meeting’s participants were tenants with the majority being homeowners.

“For homeowners, on average, [the property tax increase] will be about $31 dollars a month,” said Chow.

Although Chow tried to downplay the severity of the 10.5 per cent tax increase proposal, a point of concern for many residents was the inability of retired seniors’ to keep up with their property taxes.

Margaret Shaw, a retired social worker who does not have a pension, revealed through the Zoom meeting’s Q&A column that since 2015, her property taxes have increased by more than $4,000.

“How do my retired husband and I stay in our house?” she asked.

Another resident, Daphne Browne, raised similar concerns.

“How [does council] expect retirees with fixed incomes, having owned a home in the GTA for over 30 years – when house prices were much lower – deal with increasing property taxes?” said Browne. “(10.5 per cent)is too much, especially since services and the ability to commute in this city have severely deteriorated.”

With these concerns in mind, Chow assured residents that individuals who cannot afford to pay these taxes will not have to.

“For those homeowners like seniors and those that are on pension that can’t afford it, we will have a tax cancellation program or tax deferral program where you don’t have to pay,” said Chow.

According to Ng, if the combined household income in a senior’s residence (aged 65 years or older) is below $57,200 or if the residential value of the property is under $975,000, the owner can apply for a property tax cancellation.

Residents who are ineligible for the cancellation, said Ng, can then apply for the deferral. This too is based on the above combined household income and property value.

This offer also stretches to individuals living with disabilities.

The Budget Town Hall also drew conversations surrounding the current shelter crisis in the city. Fletcher pointed out that Toronto is Canada’s “gateway for immigration” and now has the most shelter beds per capita in the country.

With the increasing number of people seeking refugee asylum in Toronto, the shelter system has become overworked and underfinanced.

Once again, the federal government was urged to fill the missing $250 million gap in the 2024 budget as councillors and the mayor said they believe Toronto City Hall has done its due diligence with various attempts at controlling spending.

With Ng’s team of financial analysts having reviewed the budgets of many city departments, such as transit and the library, staff were able to find $620 million in savings – some of which came as a result of winding down services that were catered to COVID-19 pandemic relief.

“Some are true savings, some are cost avoidance that we may want to look at later,” said Carroll.

Although the Budget Town Hall lacked a back-and-forth discussion with residents as only the city officials spoke, there were polls taken as well as a section for participants to ask questions about the budget proposal.

One of the polls reiterated what many are already aware of: Garnering 56 per cent of the votes, it was clear that most Toronto-Danforth residents are eager to see the city invest in affordable housing and the shelter system.

When discussing safety, 55 per cent of participants favoured investment in crisis services over police, EMS or the fire department.

Chow highlighted her commitment to increasing many of the city’s core services, especially the TTC which she promised will see an increase in services at no extra cost to commuters.

“This is the choice we have,” said Chow. “Together, we need to fix the financial mess; bring the city back on track; and create a city that’s more affordable, safer and more caring for people. That is my pledge to you.”

Having participated in a number of budget consultation and public engagement sessions this month, the mayor will release her proposed 2024 city budget on Thursday, Feb. 1.

A special meeting of Toronto Council will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, to vote on the budget.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a Budget Town Hall at the East York Civic Centre (850 Coxwell Ave.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, email Bradford’s office at Councillor_Bradford@Toronto.ca or check his social media on X, formerly Twitter.

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.