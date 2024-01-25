Riverdale rally to Save Ontario’s Science Centre set for Saturday, Jan. 27

A rally to Save Ontario's Science Centre is set for the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 27, in Riverdale.

East Toronto residents are invited to attend a Save Ontario’s Science Centre rally on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 27, in Riverdale.

The rally is hosted by the Save Ontario’s Science Centre grassroots group and will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the St. Matthew’s Clubhouse, 450 Broadview Ave., near Langley Avenue north of Gerrard Street East.

Those attending will be showing their support for keeping the Ontario Science Centre at its current location on Don Mills Road instead of tearing it down and building a new one on the Ontario Place lands.

The group strongly disagrees “with the Government of Ontario’s plan to close and tear down the Ontario Science Centre and to relocate it to Ontario Place, with a significant decrease in space. This means the loss of key experiences and programming, and decreased access for Ontarians. Relocating to the Toronto waterfront where traffic is already bumper to bumper, all but guarantees that schools and kids from outside the GTA will not visit,” said a letter on the group’s website.

For more information, please go to https://savesciencecentre.com/