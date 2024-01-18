Acoustic Harvest brings Shawna Caspi, Isabel Fryszberg & The Uncommons to the stage for Jan. 20 concert

Shawna Caspi, and Isabel Fryszberg & The Uncommons will perform at Acoustic Harvest in southwest Scarborough on the night of Saturday, Jan. 20.

The co-bill concert will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

“Toronto-based singer-songwriter Caspi takes her time crafting lyrics that are poetic and meaningful, often using unusual rhymes and surprising turns of phrase. She spent years on the road playing solo shows at festivals and in concert halls, train cars, backyards, and living rooms, supporting her warm, clear voice with intricate fingerstyle guitar accompaniment, and drawing energy from shifting landscapes and long drives through Canada and the United States,” said the Acoustic Harvest website.

“After taking a break from the road to rest, reflect, and write, Shawna returns with her fifth album, Hurricane Coming, a collection of raw, deeply personal songs set against a backdrop of colourful cinematic soundscapes. Shawna also created a series of abstract paintings inspired by the songs on the album, seamlessly combining her work as a musician and visual artist.

Isabel Fryszberg & The Uncommons will bring music for the heart to the stage.

“Fryszberg writes or co-writes original songs, crossing various genres from folk, jazz, country to blues. She has won audiences through her timeless songs and storytelling,” said Acoustic Harvest.

“Over the last three years she has released three music videos that have received numerous awards at international film festivals. Her trio is an ‘uncommonly,’ dynamic one featuring Toronto’s finest veteran musicians – Steve Briggs ( Russel deCarle, Sylvia Tyson, Quartette), Rebecca Campbell (Lynn Miles, Chris McCool).

Tickets for the Jan. 20 concert are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. To purchase online, go to https://www.acousticharvest.ca/