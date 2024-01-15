East Toronto councillors to host town hall meetings on city’s budget and proposed property tax increase

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will host a virtual budget town hall meeting on the night of Jan. 25 for her constituents. Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will hold a budget town hall meeting for his constituents on Feb. 8.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As the City of Toronto looks for ways to close the $1.776 billion opening budget pressure it faces in 2024, city staff are proposing a 10.5 per cent property tax increase.

The hike comprises a nine per cent residential property tax as well as an additional 1.5 per cent increase to the city building levy for services and affordable housing.

“Toronto is facing an unprecedented financial shortfall which, if left unaddressed, compromises our ability to deliver the services residents rely on,” Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher told Beach Metro Community News. “Mayor Chow’s New Deal with the province was an important first step in addressing the long-term financial sustainability of Toronto.”

Although this year’s opening budget pressures has been described as “unprecedented” by officials, this isn’t in fact the largest opening pressures Toronto’s budget has faced in recent times.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Toronto experienced opening pressures between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion. However, the difference is that in 2024 there is no expected COVID assistance funding from other levels of government to help close this gap. Hence the increase in property taxes, according to city officials.

“We need Ottawa to step up to deliver the support we need in key areas of federal responsibility, including emergency shelter for housing, refugees and transit,” said Fletcher. “This includes funding for new subway trains to replace the ageing fleet servicing Line 2, as provincial funding for the new subways needed to serve our community is contingent on matching funds from the federal government.”

But with the City of Toronto securing a New Deal with the provincial government which has relieved Toronto of its financial responsibilities for the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is questioning why such a hefty tax increase is still necessary considering the newfound support.

“You can’t just point to previous administrations and other levels of government,” said Bradford. “Olivia Chow is the Mayor and she needs to deliver a budget that keeps affordability front and centre for Torontonians because the reality is that it’s never been more expensive to live in this city.”

As a result of the New Deal with the province, Toronto is now the beneficiary of $1.2 billion in operating funding over the next three years – $382 million of that going towards this year’s budget.

The deal also freed up $1.9 billion in terms of the city’s capital budget. Much of the capital support will only be released if matched by the federal government, however – a stipulation that has left many questioning the Ontario government’s actual dedication to providing long-term assistance considering the province’s knowledge of Toronto’s relationship with the federal government as it pertains to financial relief.

However, Bradford told Beach Metro Community News that he “has a hard time understanding why [Chow’s] tabling such a large tax hike” given the recent deal with the provincial government.

City staff, on the other hand, highlight that the aim of the tax increases is to create a sustainable source of income for Toronto past the years in which it expects assistance from the New Deal with the province.

Of Toronto’s $17 billion operating budget, social programs and transit are expected to receive the lion’s share of the funding with 28 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

However, city staff are currently still unsure about how they will tackle the current refugee crisis that is further straining Toronto’s finances.

“We can offer you no specificity on how we will deal with the very significant challenges from a financial perspective and an operational perspective related to refugee and asylum seekers who are coming to this community,” said City Manager Paul Johnson.

According to Johnson, the city is still awaiting support from the federal government for what has become a “relatively large” portion of Toronto’s budget.

Currently, there are 5,800 asylum seekers and refugees in the shelter system. This will require an additional $250 million in annual funding. The city is hoping that this responsibility will be taken on by the federal government. However, with most expecting little federal assistance, staff have floated the idea of an additional six per cent increase to property taxes for Toronto residents.

“I don’t know how you would avoid additional property taxes to cover $250 million dollars,” said City Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Stephen Conforti during a Jan. 10 Toronto Budget Committee meeting.

Although city staff have failed to find funding for the refugee crisis, they say that this year’s operating budget has successfully maintained the city’s core services and service levels with the assistance of “$650 million in offsets and reductions”.

They highlighted the elimination of the windrow (the snow left by plows at the end of driveways when clearing streets) clearing program, which saved $16 million, as one of the main reductions. However, questions are being asked as to why this is being highlighted as a major source of savings considering it is just 2.5 percent of the reported $650 million in offsets.

With the average residential home’s property tax expected to increase by $321 annually ($26.75 monthly), many are eager to voice their opinions on the matter.

Both councillors Fletcher and Bradford will be hosting upcoming town hall meetings for East Toronto residents to ask questions on and learn more about the city’s 2024 budget

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Fletcher will host a virtual budget town hall meeting with special guest Mayor Chow. The virtual meeting for Toronto-Danforth begins at 7 p.m. For information on registering, please go https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EdX8Ko20Qf-xfyPl1PiWVw#/registration

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Bradford will be hosting a budget town hall meeting for Beaches-East York residents. Final details are still being worked out on the Beaches-East York budget town hall meeting, and residents can email Bradford’s office at Councillor_Bradford@Toronto.ca or check his social media on X, formerly Twitter, for more information in the near future.

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.