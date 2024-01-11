Tina Prima Ballerina: Butterflies Dance Too children’s book inspired by National Ballet of Canada’s Tina Pereira

Tina Pereira, the National Ballet of Canada's first Caribbean principal dancer, with the children's book Tina Prima Ballerina: Butterflies Dance Too which tells a relatable story about overcoming nervousness. Photo: Submitted.

BY RUSHANTHI KESUNATHAN

Inspired by a response to a simple question, a local children’s book author collaborated with a prima ballerina to create a new character and craft a children’s picture book.

Co-written by Tina Pereira, the National Ballet of Canada’s first Caribbean principal dancer, and award-winning Canadian children’s author Loredana Cunti, Tina Prima Ballerina: Butterflies Dance Too tells a relatable story about overcoming nervousness.

The story follows young Tina, who dreams of becoming a prima ballerina who must first learn to conquer her nervousness and the butterflies in her stomach. The narrative comes to life through illustrations by fellow Beacher, Fabiana Salomão.

“Even after years of experience, I still feel the flutter of butterflies in my stomach before every performance,” Pereira shared in a press release. “With our book, we hope to convey that the path to achieving a goal is like a dance – one step at a time, one leap after another.”

Following a conversation with Pereira, Cunti recognized the significance of Pereira’s story and the need to share it to inspire young children to feel a sense of belonging in the arts.

The idea for the book came when Cunti asked Pereira about the number one question children ask her, to which Pereira shared that kids often want to know about how she deals with nerves before performances. Pereira’s response, ‘I just imagine that the butterflies want to dance too,’ served as the inspirational spark for the book.

Pereira hopes the book will ignite ambition in children’s hearts and empower them to pursue their dreams.

“Tina is an incredible role model, and discovering we had a shared vision for a picture book made it obvious we had to bring it to life—especially seeing such elevated levels of anxiety amongst children,” Cunti said in a press release.

Their aim is to captivate young readers while providing accessible coping mechanisms for life’s challenges.

The book, perfect for teachers and caregivers, includes educational lessons on mindfulness, belonging, and empowerment, according to the release. It also features an afterword explaining the science behind butterflies in one’s stomach and provides deep-breathing techniques to help children transform fear into excitement.

“Bringing this important and enchanting story to life in the beautiful ballet backdrop has been one of the highlights of my 30-year career,” Salomão added in the release.

Cunti, in an interview with Beach Metro Community News, acknowledged the instrumental role of the community, having enlisted the help of many locals, including a marketing expert, editor, and translators for French and Spanish versions. Many individuals from the Beach community are acknowledged for their contributions in the book.

Cunti is also the author of Karate Kakapo, To Burp or Not To Burp: A Guide to Your Body in Space; Go For Liftoff!: How to Train Like an Astronaut, Destination: Space: Living on Other Planets; and Mighty Mission Machines: From Rockets to Rovers.

Tina Prima Ballerina: Butterflies Dance Too is available in both print and e-book formats, accessible through Amazon and Indigo stores across Canada. Locally, the book is available at Cole’s Beaches (2169 Queen St. E.); Book City Beaches (1950 Queen St. E.); Mara’s Dancewear (2189 Queen St. E.); and Afterglow (2034 Queen St. E.).