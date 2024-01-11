Boy, 12, charged after store employee stabbed near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after an alleged stabbing and attempted robbery last night near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues.
According to police, officers were called to the area for a reports of a “person with a knife” at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
A suspect allegedly entered a store in the area, approached the cash register and demanded money, police said. The suspect then allegedly produced a knife and jumped over the counter, police said.
The suspect then chased an employee of the store outside and stabbed them in the back, police alleged.
The stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the incident, and a knife was allegedly recovered.
The accused is a 12-year-old boy of Toronto. He is charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery with an offensive weapon and mischief under $5,000.
Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a young offender or information that could identify them cannot be published.
Anyone with information on last night’s incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
