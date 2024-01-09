New Year’s Levee at East York Civic Centre set for Sunday, Jan. 14

East Toronto Councillors Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) and Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) will be the special guests at the East York New Year’s Levee slated for this coming Sunday.
The levee takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the East York Civic Centre.
East Yorkers are invited to bring the family, enjoy some light refreshments and chat with their neighbours and local councillors at the event.
The East York New Year’s Levee is presented by the East York Foundation, the East York Hall of Fame and the East York 100 committee, celebrating the community’s centennial this year.
The East York Civic Centre is located at 850 Coxwell Ave.
