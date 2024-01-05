Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of man near Danforth and Woodbine in late December

A Toronto police truck is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. Police announced today that two arrests had been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a Keswick, man on the night of Dec. 22, 2023, in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area.

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area on the night of Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Keswick resident Adam Palermo, 45, died in the incident which took place at approximately 11:40 p.m. after what police alleged was a dispute between the victim and a group of males.

On Friday, Jan. 5, police issued a news release saying two people had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said David Wilfrid, 27, of Toronto has been charged with second degree murder.

Also, Angelica Cuhha, 23, of Toronto has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com