Films at the Fox: An excellent movie, The Holdovers seems destined to become a holiday classic

By BRADY BURKETT

It’s rare, immediately after having experienced a relatively new piece of media, for one to say with confidence that it will inevitably end up a classic. That it will be watched and rewatched for decades, even centuries, to come and enter the public consciousness as a piece of art that they know like the back of their hand. On a certain level, Alexander Payne’s latest film The Holdovers seems intentionally manufactured to evoke such a response, in a variety of ways, but it nonetheless evokes it with a staggering amount of success.

I truly believe it will become a new It’s a Wonderful Life or A Christmas Story, a film that families will gather around the TV every year on the days leading up to Christmas, curled up by a warm fire, and watch.

The Holdovers tells the story of Mr. Hunham, played by Paul Giamatti, a grumpy Ancient Civilizations teacher at a prestigious boarding school in the early 1970s, who during Christmas break is given the duty of taking care of the students who will be remaining at the school – the titular holdovers. As the break progresses, he gradually befriends Angus, a bright but recalcitrant teenager and one of the holdovers, and Mary, the school’s cook who is still grieving from the death of her son.

The film intentionally does its very best to look like a long lost film from the 1970s, including fake old-fashioned production logos and realistic film grain. But it’s also a 1970s’ movie stylistically, with both the cinematography and editing fully committing to the aesthetic. Heavy use of fades, less dynamic shot composition, the pacing… it all feels completely believable and if it weren’t for the current age of the actors it could easily pass as an actual movie from that era. It’s an extremely impressive technical accomplishment for a movie that could easily have been made with far less effort.

That being said, this would not matter unless the story and characters were compelling and fleshed out well. Fortunately, they absolutely are.

Very little about The Holdovers is original, but it understands why well-worn cliches and story beats are well-worn and makes them feel (ironically, considering the aesthetic) completely new. Every character’s arc is perfectly paced and their dynamics remain entertaining throughout, even more so as the film goes on and the audience becomes more familiar with them. The film provides plenty of laughs and plenty of heart in equal measure, without ever threatening to dip into treacle or cheese.

The performances are all solid, with the main three each being absolutely excellent.

Paul Giamatti lends an excellent physicality to the role and manages to portray both the comically pretentious assholery and unexpected tenderness very well. Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary is a consistently likeable and identifiable straightman without ever losing her spark of personality. And newcomer Dominic Sessa (when scouting schools to film in, they offered students a chance to audition, and he got the part) is arguably the most impressive of all, and has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

So, yes, I would recommend The Holdovers vigorously to almost anyone I might meet, but it isn’t flawless.

The first 30 minutes or so start off slower and less compelling, and seem oddly focused considering what ends up happening in the movie. There seems to be a story that is being set up here that ends up being discarded for an admittedly better one, but nonetheless the choice comes off as odd. This could very well be an intentional subversion of expectations, but if it is one, then it didn’t really work for me. There is also one particular odd product placement, but this is admittedly a nitpick.

Despite these ultimately minor issues, The Holdovers is a delight and one of my favourite movies of the year. It’s equally hilarious and heartfelt, tender and harsh, uplifting and sad. It nails the aesthetic it’s going for but beyond the superficiality of its look it’s just a damn good movie. If you are prone to watch older movies and quietly grumble about how “they don’t make ‘em like that any more,” be sure to check this one out, because they did.

I give it a ranking of nine out of 10.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brady Burkett is a local resident and high school student. The opinions in the reviews are his, and the reviews are not sponsored or vetted by the Fox Theatre.