Neighbourhood Gallery on Danforth Avenue hosts pair of art exhibits starting this week

The Neighbourhood Gallery on Danforth Avenue will be hosting a pair of art shows this month and next.

A solo exhibition by Surabhi Pandey – Sitting with Abstraction – runs from Jan. 2 to Feb. 18. The opening reception for the show is Sunday, Jan. 7, from noon to 1 p.m.

Also, the group show – Beloved Community: Flowers in Winter – takes place from Jan. 2 to Feb. 18. The opening reception for this exhibition is also slated for Sunday, Jan. 7, from noon to 1 p.m.

Working from her Toronto studio for more than a decade, Pandey uses various media and techniques. With that experience, she has developed her approach to abstract painting that merges the imagery of the ordinary and working with intuition with no end result in mind. The multiple layers and marks that inform each painting provide a richness to the process and the end product, said a new release from the Neighbourhood Gallery.

“My eyes seek out the beautiful in the ordinary…the changing seasons, the cast shadow, the shape of a cup, the hazy images in a window on a misty day, the organic lines of a twig,” said Pandey in her artist’s statement about the Sitting with Abstraction exhibition.

“Noticing these small moments and recording them with photography gives me the creative ideas I use intuitively in my paintings. I go through layers and layers of paints and scraping back or collage elements in order to find my way through a painting. The playfulness of colours and shapes peeking through from the under layers, and the open curiosity of what possibilities lie ahead drive my process further with the discovery. ‘What does this painting want to be?’ is a question that I let sit in front of my mind as I work. Abstraction gives me the open path of not having expectations of where I should end up. It leads me to the finish that is unexpected, playful and connected.”

The Beloved Community: Flowers in Winter exhibit features the works of John Cook, Casey Fleming, Diane Helinski, Peter Mamorek and Lauren Renzetti.

“The winter season can be cold, dreary, with seemingly, no end in sight from, the long dark nights and short grey days. This is the time when a little colour is so crucial for our wellbeing,’ said Renzetti, participant in and curator of the exhibit for the Neighbourhood Gallery.

“The gift of flowers can be that ‘pick me up’ we so desperately need. The giver of the flowers is usually a beloved. But the flowers themselves are usually from their own beloved community. They are grown with light, sun, water, nutrients and friends. All of their needs need to be met to thrive and bloom. We bloom better with all of our needs met as well. May this show help you through the long dark winter.”

The Neighbourhood Gallery is located in the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 310 Danforth Ave. The building is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, and those wishing to view the art exhibitions are asked to call 647-717-3982. More information is also available at https://www.nuuc.ca/