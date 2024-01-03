Eight-storey residential building proposed for site on Kingston Road backing on to Glen Davis Ravine

These two fourplexes at 558-5654 Kingston Rd. will be torn down as part of a proposal to build an eight-storey residential building on the site. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto recently received an updated application for an eight-storey residential building at 558-564 Kingston Rd.

The building, located on the north side of Kingston Road (between Lee Avenue and Glen Stewart Crescent), will replace the two two-storey fourplexes that are currently located on the site.

Although an initial application in April 2021 proposed a building that would be seven-storeys high and comprising 33 units, the revised eight-storey application which was submitted in the fall of last year now proposes 57 residential dwelling units with a gross floor area of 3,725 square metres.

The proposed new building will include a mix of 11 studio apartments; 21 one-bedroom units; 20 two-bedroom units; as well as five three-bedroom units. Eight of the two-bedroom units will also serve as rental replacement units for those that will be lost due to the demolition of the fourplexes.

The proposal also calls for surface parking in the rear (north side) of the building and two levels of underground parking with a total of 23 parking spaces and 57 bicycle parking spaces.

Given that the northern portion of the building site backs on to the Glen Davis Ravine, a Ravine Stewardship Plan completed for the proposal has also been submitted. The northernmost portion of the proposed building site is considered a Ravine and Natural Protection Area by the City of Toronto and is also subject to Toronto Region Conservation Authority guidelines regarding Top of Bank/Long Term Stable Top of Slope protections.

The proposal for 558-564 Kingston Rd., which seeks an Official Plan Amendment and a Zoning Bylaw Amendment, was made to the City of Toronto by WND Associates Planning and Urban Design on behalf of Majid Khalili and Fereidoon Mansourian.

For more information on this proposal, contact City Planner Sean Guenther at sean.guenther@toronto.ca

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.