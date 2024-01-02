Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford to host New Year’s Levee event on Jan. 7

A New Year's Levee will be hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The levee takes place at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This will be an opportunity to gather with community members over light refreshments, as my team and I have a chance to hear your ideas, concerns and suggestions about how to make our neighbourhoods and our city a safer, more affordable and more vibrant place to live,” said Bradford in his newsletter about the levee.

Those planning on attending the free event are asked to RSVP in advance so organizers can a sense of the numbers of people at the event. Please RSVP by going online to BEYlevee2024.eventbrite.ca

Unlike the 2023 local New Year’s Levee that featured Bradford, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon and Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the Jan. 7 event will be only the councillor.

However, Beaches-East residents will have a later chance to celebrate the New Year with their MP and MPP as McMahon and Erskine-Smith will be hosting a Winter Welcome event at the Kew Gardens outdoor ice rink on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be light refreshments served at the nearby Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club as part of the celebration.

For more information on the Jan. 20 Winter Welcome event, please call 416-690-1032.