Happy New Year to our Beach Metro Community News readers

Happy New Year to all of our Beach Metro Community News readers!

We hope everyone had a good 2023, and wish everyone the best for 2024.

Kicking off this year of 2024 locally today is the 42nd annual Hair of the Dog Run. The Monday, Jan. 1, event is hosted by the Balmy Beach Canoe Club.

So don’t be surprised if you see crowds of runners and walkers along the Boardwalk today. The Hair of Dog Run starts and finishes at the south side of the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lake Front.

All funds raised at the Hair of the Dog Run go to support programs at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club.

The walk portion of the Hair of the Dog begins at 11:30 a.m., and the run begins at noon.

For more information, please go to https://www.balmybeachcanoe.com/event-details/2024-hair-of-the-dog-run