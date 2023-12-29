Body recovered from Lake Ontario near Kew Beach this morning

Emergency crews were called to the area of the Kew Beach Dog Park this morning after a body was found in Lake Ontario. Photo by Susan Legge.

Toronto police have confirmed that a body was recovered from Lake Ontario near Kew Beach this morning.

“The circumstances are unknown at this time and officers are investigating,” police told Beach Metro Community News in a statement on the morning of Friday, Dec. 29.

Photos show emergency crews near the water in the Kew Beach dog park area, close to the foot of Lee Avenue and the Kew Gardens tennis courts, earlier this morning.

The person who found the body told a Beach Metro Community News photographer that the body appeared to be that of a man in his 40s, though that was not confirmed by police.

Police said that if the incident is deemed to be “suspicious” then more information will be provided in a news release.