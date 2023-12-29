Body recovered from Lake Ontario near Kew Beach this morning

Toronto police have confirmed that a body was recovered from Lake Ontario near Kew Beach this morning.
“The circumstances are unknown at this time and officers are investigating,” police told Beach Metro Community News in a statement on the morning of Friday, Dec. 29.
Photos show emergency crews near the water in the Kew Beach dog park area, close to the foot of Lee Avenue and the Kew Gardens tennis courts, earlier this morning.
The person who found the body told a Beach Metro Community News photographer that the body appeared to be that of a man in his 40s, though that was not confirmed by police.
Police said that if the incident is deemed to be “suspicious” then more information will be provided in a news release.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!