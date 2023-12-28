Woman, 29, charged after allegedly assaulting Parking Enforcement officer in the Beach

A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after a Toronto Parking Enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in the Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 27, night.

A 29-year-old woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged confrontation with a Toronto Parking Enforcement Office (PEO) in the area of Queen Street East in the Beach yesterday night.

According to Toronto police, a PEO was conducting enforcement at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue.

Police alleged that the PEO asked a driver to remove her vehicle as it was illegally stopped. Police alleged the driver refused to move the vehicle, then reversed the vehicle, then drove forward intentionally striking the PEO.

The driver then fled the scene, police said.

The PEO suffered minor injuries.

Neya Ahmed, 29, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer/public officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and Highway Traffic Act offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-6600, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com