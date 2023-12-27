Victim of fatal shooting near Danforth and Woodbine identified as Adam Palermo, 45, of Keswick

Adam Palermo, 45, of Keswick was fatally shot on the night of Friday, Dec. 22, in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area.

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area late on the night of Friday, Dec. 22, as 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick.

Police were called to the area at about 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 22 for reports of a shooting.

According to police, an altercation with a group of males took place and Palermo was shot. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page ( https://www.gofundme.com/f/adam-palmero ) has been set up for Palermo’s family. He was the father of six children.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Adam Palermo announces his passing. He will be lovingly missed by children Dylan, Logan, Viviana, Nolan, Matteo, Juliana, and Adrian along with his parents Rosario and Daisy Palermo. He was the brother of Holly and Paul Palermo(pre-deceased). As well as numerous family members and dear friends. Adam was beloved by everyone, his big personality was contagious, magnetic, and his love and loyalty always shined through. Please help donate for his children’s futures and his funeral costs,” said the GoFundMe page.

Police have not released any further information on suspects in the fatal shooting.

Palmero is Toronto’s 70th homicide victim of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com