Balmy Beach gets into the Christmas spirit with Advent calendar house displays

This house is among the many decorated in the Balmy Beach area as part of the Advent calendar celebration. Below our story are photos of some of the other decorated homes in Balmy Beach. Photos by Luanne Pucci.

Since the weather will not be frightful these next couple of days, East Toronto residents are invited to Balmy Beach to take in the numerous homes that participated in the community’s annual Advent holiday house decorating.

Residents at participating houses in the area of Hazel Avenue and Fernwood Park Avenue have decorated their homes with a number for each of the 24 days leading into Christmas Day, which takes place on Monday, Dec. 25. There will also be house decorated for Dec. 25.

Each house involved was told what day they would be on the calendar and unveiled their number and display on that particular day.

Beach Metro Community News’ Luanne Pucci has been taking photos as the displays are unveiled each day.

Community members wishing to check out the displays on the neighbourhood houses are welcome to walk the sidewalks of the area and share a little of the holiday spirt in the coming days.

Here are photos of some of the decorated houses in the Balmy Beach area:

Beach Metro Community News also has a YouTube video below showing some of the events, celebrations, displays and decorations we’ve come across locally over the past few weeks:

Merry Christmas to all of our readers!