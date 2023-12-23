Man in his 40s killed in shooting near Danforth and Woodbine avenues

A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area late on the night of Friday, Dec. 22. This file photo shows a Toronto police vehicle from an earlier incident.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near Danforth and Woodbine avenues last night.

Police were called to the area at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, for reports of gunshots.

Officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot. The victim was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have no information on suspects or the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting at this time.

It was a violent hour in the area as early on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 23, police were called to a stabbing at Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

Police were called to the reported stabbing at about 12:30 a.m. this morning.

The male victim in the stabbing incident was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no information on suspects or the circumstances of the stabbing.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com