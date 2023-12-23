Fearless Meat will make Christmas Day special for residents with free smoked turkey sandwiches

David Brown works the grill at Fearless Meat on Kingston Road in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

For those looking for some holiday cheer on Christmas Day, Fearless Meat on Kingston Road will be providing free smoked turkey sandwiches to customers who come into the restaurant that day.

The Dave’s Free Christmas Turkey Give-Away will begin when the store opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, and will continue while supplies last until closing time at 8 p.m.

Fearless Meat owner David Brown, the 2022 recipient of the Beach Citizen of the Year award, is known for his generosity towards those in need and his support of numerous community initiatives and charitable causes. ( https://beachmetro.com/2022/09/20/david-brown-owner-of-fearless-meat-named-beach-citizen-of-the-year-for-2022/ )

The free Montreal-style smoked turkey sandwiches are served on a sesame seed bun. No other purchases is required at the restaurant in connection with the free giveaway, but it only applies to those who come to the 884 Kingston Rd. restaurant personally on Christmas Day. There is also a limit of one per customer and the giveaway continues until supplies last.

Local residents are also reminded that Fearless Meat will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Dave’s Free Christmas Turkey Give-Away, please visit the Fearless Meat Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FearlessMeat/