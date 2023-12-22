Films at the Fox: Killers of the Flower Moon is a very good movie telling an important story that needs to be known

Brady Burkett reviews Killers of the Flower Moon, which recently played at the Fox Theatre in the Beach.

Local student Brady Burkett shares his reviews of movies that have recently been shown, or will be shown, at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach.

By BRADY BURKETT

“Can you find the wolves in this picture?”

This is an important film. I want to get that statement out of the way immediately, to make that clear to the reader. Whatever complaints I may have about this film, whatever flaws I will point out within it (of which there are a good many), I would like to commend it for its entirely noble intentions.

Much like Schindler’s List acted as an important cultural touchstone to educate the general public about the horrors of the Holocaust, this movie will act as an educational tool not just about the Osage murders, but about the horrors that all of the Indigenous people of North America have suffered. It is my job as a film critic to criticize this as a film, but I cannot do so without commending it as a statement. Thus, it has been commended.

Now, onto the review. Killers of the Flower Moon is the seemingly (and hopefully) immortal Martin Scorsese’s latest and 26th film, telling the true story of the Native Americans of Osage county in the 1920s, who stumbled upon a massive amount of oil that made them extremely rich and were subsequently murdered for their money. The story is told from the perspective of Ernest Burkhart, a slightly dim young man and the husband of Mollie, a Native American woman whose family are targets for the murders, and one of the murderers himself.

Ernest is where many of the larger issues with the movie begin to pop up, but firstly I will criticize Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance. He doesn’t do a bad job, but almost everyone around him is doing noticeably better, injecting a real depth and humanity to their characters whilst his portrayal of the character remains fairly one-notedly stupid. He fails as an anchor to follow through the entire story, and although that is also partially the fault of the screenplay Leo certainly does not help. He has the same exaggerated frown resting on his face for the entirety of the runtime.

On the other hand, Lily Gladstone as Mollie is absolutely spectacular. She gives the best performance I have seen in a long time, managing to imbue her character with such a quiet grace while letting the audience know exactly what she’s thinking every given moment. The way the audience can feel her run through an entire gamut of wordless emotions whilst barely moving her face is an absolute marvel.

She manages to outclass nearly every other performance in the movie, many of which are extremely good, all while being a relative newcomer.

If only she were in the movie more, because for every brilliant Mollie scene there are several ones spent with Ernest, who was an unfortunate choice for the main character because he’s the least interesting person involved in all of this by far.

Robert De Niro’s King Hale, Jesse Plemmons’ Tom White, and especially Mollie would have been much better leads than the relentlessly uncompelling Ernest. The script is in desperate need of an actor to add nuance to the role, but again, DiCaprio never gets there.

Fortunately, despite Ernest being the largest focus, this is still ultimately an ensemble movie, so this criticism is ultimately less damning than it sounds. The other characters receive plenty of time to be explored in depth. Possibly too much time.

Indeed, the other major complaint that I have against this film centres around its daunting 206-minute runtime. If a filmmaker intends to release a film that requires the level of commitment that this one does, they should ensure that not a single second of that is wasted.

Unfortunately, I cannot say that this is true of Killers of the Flower Moon. That’s not to say that it’s ever dull or monotonous; indeed, I was invested from beginning to end.

The problem is that the length is simply completely unnecessary. The film could have easily expressed its themes and story in a much more concise and less repetitive way, but it simply keeps going. There are large sections in the middle of this movie that could have easily been cut down, and although none of them are poorly crafted, they are the stuff of director’s cuts, not intermission-less theatrical releases.

Fortunately, the direction is as on-point as ever. The cinematography and editing (within the scenes themselves, rather than the movie as a whole) are absolutely fantastic and provide the movie with less of the visceral energy that Scorsese is famous for, but a much more quiet and subtle way of investing the audience. It works wonders.

The late Robbie Robertson’s minimalist percussion score, too, provides the film with a quiet but ever-present ambiance, weaving in and out almost unseen throughout.

Don’t let the admittedly negative tone of this review steer you wrong: Killers of the Flower Moon is a very, very good movie. The direction is on point, the performances are mostly excellent, it’s engrossing from beginning to end, and its intention to educate the audience about this horrific historical event is more than admirable. There are several flaws pulling it down from the masterpiece that it should be, and I would personally wait until it comes to streaming to view it (if only for convenience’s sake), but it’s still more than worth checking out.

I give this movie a rating of eight out of 10.

The Fox Theatre is located at 2236 Queen St. E. Killers of the Flower Moon was screened recently at the Fox. For more information on upcoming films playing at the Fox, including the holiday movie schedule, please visit https://www.foxtheatre.ca

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brady Burkett is a local resident and high school student. The opinions in the reviews are his, and the reviews are not sponsored or vetted by the Fox Theatre.