East York Seniors’ Christmas Dinner marks 41st year with delivery of 425 meals to local residents on Dec. 25

Kam Babulal is the organizer of the East York Seniors' Christmas Dinner. It has been taking place for 41 years.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

‘Tis the season. For many of East York’s senior residents, however, the Christmas period can come with a heightened sense of loneliness.

To alleviate some of the feelings of isolation experienced by many of the community’s seniors, Kam Babulal, in partnership with Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Beaches East-York Councillor Brad Bradford, is continuing the long-running tradition of organizing the East York Seniors’ Christmas Dinner.

“The East York Seniors’ Christmas Dinner is a local holiday tradition that began 41 years ago, by the then Mayor of East York (Dave Johnson) to make a difference in the lives of seniors in our community,” said Fletcher. “This year we will provide meals to over 400 seniors in East York on Christmas Day.”

Although this tradition began with the intention of bringing seniors together to enjoy each other’s company, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented in-person celebrations over the past few years.

Babulal, the 2022 Agnes Macphail Award recipient for community service in East York, told Beach Metro News that this year will also not be an in-person event, but will instead deliver meals to 425 East York seniors’ doorsteps.

She said there were even more seniors hoping to be included this year, but the deadline had been reached and organizers were unable to accommodate any more registrations.

“It hurts my heart that I have to turn down people,” said Babulal. “I left it at 425 people this year, but a lot of people wanted a meal and I had to turn them down.”

With an increasing number of seniors seeking the holiday service, Babulal has, so far, been forced to turn down 29 residents who didn’t meet the Dec. 7 deadline.

Although the meals are being delivered on Christmas Day, Babulal, who is organizing the event for the 26th year, said that it is essential that she knows exactly how many meals are being delivered by that date of Dec. 7 in order to coordinate other aspects of the operation.

“Next year I will bump it up to 450 or whatever [is necessary],” said Babulal. “I’ll see how many we need to turn down [this year] and I can bump it up.”

This year’s catering will be done by the Birchmount and Lawrence avenues Swiss Chalet (2131 Lawrence Ave. E.) which was responsible for saving the 2022 deliveries after a last-minute cancellation by the original caterer.

Contributing alongside Swiss Chalet will be other local businesses including Loblaws, Food Basics, Sobeys, The Big Carrot, and Peek Freans bakery.

“All these people are very generous,” said Babulal. “They don’t ask me anything. The only thing they ask is ‘How many do you need and when can you pick it up?’”

Fletcher, who is responsible for securing donations in support of the East York Seniors’ Christmas Dinner, also highlighted the efforts of the community in ensuring that the dinners are delivered every year to local seniors on Dec. 25.

“This event would not be possible without the generous support from local businesses and organizations as well as the stellar team of volunteers that return year after year,” said Fletcher. “They truly exemplify East York’s caring community spirit.”

On Dec. 25, along with Babulal, Fletcher, and Bradford, other community leaders such as Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin and Beaches-East York MPP Mary Margaret McMahon are expected to be helping out with East York Seniors’ Christmas Dinner deliveries. There is a chance Mayor Olivia Chow may also be there to help out.

“As far as I know, the mayor is also coming,” said Babulal. “She will deliver food and she will be (at the community centre) because this will be her first year. So she will be there to see how the operation goes.”

With the East York Seniors’ Christmas Dinner reaching its 41st year, Babulal hopes to continue the tradition for many more years in order to ensure local seniors are able to enjoy the spirit of the Christmas season and share a bit of cheer.

“This is something I feel good about,” she said. “I feel good that someone who might’ve not been able to get a meal is getting a meal – someone who’s family might not visit.”

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.