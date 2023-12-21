Winter Break activities available at East Toronto libraries, parks and skating rinks

Residents take to the skating trail at Greenwood Park in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. With the school holidays approaching, there are a number of activities for children and parents taking place in East Toronto between now and Jan. 7.

By KATHY YOLEVSKI

The two-week Winter Break for school students (and their parents) is from Dec. 25 to Jan. 7, and there is plenty to do in Toronto – especially at local libraries.

Here are some of the events slated for east end libraries over the school holidays.

The S. Walter Stewart Branch at Memorial Park and Coxwell avenues hosts the following:

Dec 28 – Paw Patrol, The Mighty is the 2023 movie for all Paw Patrol fans and is a drop in from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Dec 29 – Is the puppet show Forest Trek from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The show is 45 minutes of interactive fun, and participants will also learn to make paper puppets. Tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before the performance.

Dec 30 – it is Family Time and Holiday Bingo from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Family Time is for parents and caregivers plus babies up to the age of five. Holiday Bingo is for all ages. Both are drop-in programs.

Jan 3 -The Amazing Mel Magic Show for all children goes from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before the show.

The Gerrard/Ashdale Branch, at Ashdale Avenue and Gerrard Street East, hosts the following:

Dec. 23 – Decorate Candles from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants can decorate candles with beeswax and take them home to light up the holidays.

Dec 27 – Family Robotics. Participants will learn how to program a Dash Robot to go through an obstacle course. This is a drop-in program.

Dec. 29 – Painting Landscapes from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants will be using acrylic paints on canvas. All materials will be provided, but registration is required. Please call 416-393-7717 to register.

The Jones Branch at Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East has programs from Dec 27 to Dec 30. Please call the branch at 416-393-7715 for more information.

The Coxwell Branch on Danforth Avenue just east of Coxwell Avenue is hosting Hands on Exotics on Dec. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, please call the branch at 416-393-7783.

For more information on events taking place at local libraries, you can visit the Toronto Public Library website at https://events.tplcs.ca/

Of course, Toronto parents and families can also visit such well-known city attractions as The Ontario Science Centre, The Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, The Bata Shoe Museum or the Hockey Hall of Fame to name but a few fun activities.

As I am writing this there is not a whisper of snow in Toronto but I know that everyone who loves winter is hoping we will get some soon.

It is time to get the toboggans, snow sleds, snow carpets, snow tube or whatever you have ready to hit the hills in East Toronto. The city has designated 27 parks that you can try out.

Though it is not on the city’s designated toboggan hill list, Blantyre Park in southwest Scarborough has a perfect hill for younger kids. Stan Wadlow Park at Cosburn Avenue just east of Woodbine Avenue in East York has a small hill that is perfect for babies and toddlers. And if you go further into the park, the hill going from the park to behind the school is slightly larger.

The City of Toronto recommends Greenwood Park, Birchmount Park, Glen Stewart, Fairmount Park (off of upper Gerrard Street East) and of course the king of the toboggan hills Riverdale Park for east end residents to try out their sledding skills (if the weather co-operates).

Wherever you go sledding have fun, wear a helmet if appropriate and be considerate.

Also, there are numerous skating rinks run by the city which will be offering public skating over the Winter Break.

For more information on public skating at city rinks, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/skating-winter-sports/public-leisure-skating