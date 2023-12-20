Local author Karen Pierce pens Recipes for Murder cookbook based on the works of Agatha Christie

Local author Karen Pierce has written the cookbook Recipes for Murder, inspired by the mysteries of Agatha Christie.

By CLAUDIA LOZANO

Local author Karen Pierce was inspired to write her first cookbook, Recipes for Murder, by the mystery novels of Agatha Christie.

“I have all her books, and I’ve read them all,” said Pierce.

Christie is known for her 66 books of detective fiction featuring well-known investigators such as Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. She is the best selling fiction writer of all time, and was made Dame (Commander of the Order) of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Christie died in 1976 at the age of 85.

As a home cook, Pierce wondered what the purpose of food was in Christie’s novels, and how did it relate to the time periods the stories took place in.

“It was a bucket list thing. I wanted to publish a book, and did it,” said Pierce.

The idea of writing the cookbook came from scouring the internet to find an Agatha Christie-inspired cookbook and not finding one. “There were tons of Harry Potter, Star Wars, and even five on The Fast and The Furious,” said Pierce.

Recipes for Murder took Pierce 10 years to write. “I started a spreadsheet in 2013 to figure out how she (Christie) used food, and find simple recipes. I wanted it to be more about Christie than about the food, and simple enough for all her fans to be able to do.”

There are plenty of recipes anyone can try, from breakfast through dinner, lots of deserts and even a boiled potato recipe to choose from.

In Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, Oysters Rockefeller are mentioned as a dish being served and they are included in Pierce’s cookbook. They are easier to prepare than you might think, shared Pierce.

“I have a couple of favourites,” she said of the recipes. “I like making a Victorian cake, a seed cake. It’s filled with all kinds of seeds, poppy seeds, caraway seeds, and anise seeds. It is a very old recipe that Miss Marple had in her book at the Bertram’s Hotel.”

Recipes for Murder is filled with line drawings, black and white pictures, and “a gateway to get to know more about Christie” as Pierce put it.

As well, at the back of the cookbook, there are some menus can be used for themed dinner parties.

The book is divided by decades introducing the social state of Britain, the culture, and what was happening in Christie’s personal life.

“It is a very accessible way into her books for those who have read them and those who have not,” said Pierce.

Given Christie’s immense popularity, Pierce admitted that she was surprised to find hers is the first cookbook related to the works of the iconic mystery writer.

Pierce said the first Christie book she read, at the age of 10 or 11, was Third Girl. Pierce said she quickly discovered a world of men with leather coats, artists, and parties, and she was instantly hooked. Her love for Christie’s books followed her in her teenage years and into her adult life.

“There’s something about a well-written mystery book that just appeals to everybody. There’s a beginning, a middle, and an end, and all of the loose ends are more or less tied up. It doesn’t leave you hanging the way the world does,” said Pierce.

Recipes for Murder is available online, including Indigo and Amazon, and in local bookstores for $25.95. For those interested in a signed book, most of those copies are sold at Pippins Tea Company located at 2098 Queen St. E. in the Beach.