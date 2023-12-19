Volunteers out delivering much-needed toys to local families today for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas

Geneva and Sandi were among the many volunteers helping deliver toys today from Community Centre 55 as part of the Share a Christmas Program. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A vibrant aura engulfed Community Centre 55 on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 19, as East Toronto residents came together to help with the 42nd annual Share a Christmas Program.

About 90 volunteers who signed up for the initiative gathered in the community centre’s hall awaiting toy hampers and gift cards which they will deliver to residents in need.

One volunteer, Maura Kilocyne, told Beach Metro Community News that she has been involved with Share a Christmas for about 12 years as she believes such a program holds significance because “it fills a huge gap”.

“You know that the Beach is all about community and this is so important for all the members of the community,” she said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the delivered hampers included not just toys for children but also turkeys, treats and everything necessary for a full Christmas dinner.

However, during the lockdowns, Community Centre 55 opted to distribute grocery store gift cards for families to shop on their own.

“It used to be really fun to deliver people a full meal, but I know that the people really do appreciate the gift cards and it lets them choose the foods they want for their family,” said Kilocyne.

Although she misses the days of delivering meals to families, Kilocyne said that she finds just as much joy in delivering toys to families with children.

“One year I had a family with five children and they were so appreciative,” said Kilocyne.

Many of the volunteers, like Kilocyne, have been participating in Share a Christmas for many years. However, some in attendance at Community Centre 55 on Main Street this Tuesday morning were involved for the first time.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of toys there were,” said first-time Share a Christmas volunteer Jim Steeve. “It’s really quite an operation. It’s amazing.”

Since the beginning of November, Community Centre 55 has been receiving toy donations from local residents as well as organizations such as Toronto Fire Services, and numerous other community businesses and supporters.

Steeve said that being a part of the delivery process fulfills a desire to give back to the community.

“I know there’s a lot of people in trouble,” said Steeve. “They’re having a hard time and I think it’s time I participate in supporting them.”

Due to Toronto’s affordability crisis, there has been a noticeable rise in the demand for community-based supports like the Share a Christmas Program.

Although volunteers delivered gifts to more than 5,000 individuals (3,000 families) in 2022, Community Centre 55’s Executive Director, Reza Khoshdel, said there has been an about 30 per cent increase in the number of recipients this year.

“This year was actually quite difficult because we were dealing with not only increased demand for our services but also a lower supply,” said Khoshdel. “No matter how much money you make, it’s just difficult to get by these days.”

Khoshdel holds the Share a Christmas Program close to his heart. He told Beach Metro Community News that as a young boy, he too received such support from similar community initiatives during the Christmas period as his family struggled financially as they tried to adjust to life in Canada as new immigrants.

He said he hopes today’s deliveries spread the same feeling of joy he felt upon receiving gifts in order to help kids who are in a similar situation feel seen and “part of the community”.

“I think it’s a little special this year because people are facing difficult circumstances so programs like this are able to lift peoples’ spirits,” said Khoshdel.

Financial donations to Share a Christmas can be made online at https://www.centre55.com/. For more on this year’s program, please see the column by Community Centre 55 Executive Director Reza Khoshdel at https://beachmetro.com/2023/12/07/in-my-opinion-donations-to-share-a-christmas-help-provide-a-beacon-of-hope-for-east-toronto-residents-in-need/

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.