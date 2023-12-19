The Dream Walker Winter Solstice concert set for night of Dec. 20 at St. Saviour’s church

Beach composer Mark Battenberg is among the performers at The Dream Walker – Concert for the Winter Solstice on the night of Dec. 20. Photo: Submitted.

The Dream Walker – Concert for the Winter Solstice will take place on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 20, in the Upper Beach.

The concert is set for St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 43 Kimberley Ave., at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature Beach composer Mark Battenberg, cellist Dr. Debrochna Zubek, violinist Oleksandra Fedyshyn, and Shakuhachi flute master Debbie Danbrook.

The program will include the first presentation of Battenberg’s latest composition entitled The Dream Walker.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Those attending are asked to please bring non-perishable food items for donation to the community pantry.

The Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year and also symbolizes the return of the light as days begin to get progressively longer after that. Winter will officially begin in the northern hemisphere for 2023 with the solstice on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10:27 p.m.