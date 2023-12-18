UNFOLDING, featuring the works of nine young artists, opens this week at Paper Mill Gallery in Todmorden Mills

The Emotion Art Collective's UNFOLDING show opens Dec. 19 at the Paper Mill Gallery in Todmorden Mills.

The Emotion Art Collective will host an exhibition featuring the works of a number of a young artists later this month.

The exhibit UNFOLDING is the result of a year-long arts project with nine aspiring artists from the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area.

The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Paper Mill Gallery in Todmorden Mills (67 Pottery Rd.) and will continue until Sunday, Jan. 7.

“UNFOLDING is an after-school arts program that proposes a different method of education for the arts in which participants are immersed in pure experiential learning with the guidance of professional artists and a life coach, while reflecting on their personal and collective situations, learning from their environment and those around them,” said the news release for the exhibit.

An opening reception and celebration for the exhibition is slated for Dec. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The nine artists featured in the show range in age between 11 and 14 years old.

The young artists have been exploring a variety of artistic mediums including photography, printmaking, graphic design, visual arts, paper mache, pottery and more. The project and exhibit is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts.

The EmotionArt Collective is a “collective of enthusiastic dreamers with the goal of creating art-based programs that work with the community in a setting where all emotions are valid and essential drivers of human expression and development.”

For more information on UNFOLDING, please go to https://www.instagram.com/emotionart_collective