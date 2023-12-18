Identify of suspect in Leslieville stabbing sought

Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged stabbing in Leslieville last Thursday, Dec. 14.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated assault in Leslieville last week.

Police were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East on Thursday, Dec. 14, for reports that an assault had taken place.

According to police, two men got into an argument at approximately 1:30 a.m. The argument escalated to the point where one man allegedly stabbed the other, causing “significant” injuries, police said.

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to identify in connection with the incident.

He is described as age 18 to 22, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black winter jacket, black balaclava, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information or who can help identify the man is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com