Identify of suspect in Leslieville stabbing sought

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated assault in Leslieville last week.
Police were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East on Thursday, Dec. 14, for reports that an assault had taken place.
According to police, two men got into an argument at approximately 1:30 a.m. The argument escalated to the point where one man allegedly stabbed the other, causing “significant” injuries, police said.
Police have released an image of a man they are looking to identify in connection with the incident.
He is described as age 18 to 22, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black winter jacket, black balaclava, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information or who can help identify the man is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!