Community Centre 55 welcomes volunteers tonight and tomorrow to help sort and deliver toys for Share a Christmas

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, second from left, was among those making toy donations on Dec. 16 to help Cram the Van as part of Community Centre 55's Share a Christmas Program. Also on hand for the Cram the Van event were CC55's Jade Maitland, Reza Khoshdel and Tamara Mehdinejad. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas Program, now in its 42nd year, will welcome volunteers tonight and tomorrow to help with the sorting and delivery of toys to families in need this week.

The sorting and packing of toys tonight (Monday, Dec. 18) takes place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Community Centre 55, located at 97 Main St.

Those planning on volunteering for tonight’s sorting and packing are reminded that it is an adults-only event, and children should not be involved given the nature of the items being sorted and that they are gifts from “Santa”.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, volunteers are needed to help with a final packing and then to deliver the toys to the families registered to receive them. Delivery takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The need in the community for help over the holidays has been especially acute this year given the economic challenges many individuals and families are facing.

The Share a Christmas Program is also in need of gift card donations that can be given as presents to older children and teens, and also of cash donations.

Financial donations to Share a Christmas can be made online at www.centre55.com. For more on this year’s program, please see the column by Community Centre 55 Executive Director Reza Khoshdel at https://beachmetro.com/2023/12/07/in-my-opinion-donations-to-share-a-christmas-help-provide-a-beacon-of-hope-for-east-toronto-residents-in-need/

For more information on volunteering tonight or tomorrow, please contact Community Centre 55 at info@centre55.com or call 416-691-1113.