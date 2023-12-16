Community Carol Sing and Bake Sale set for Sunday afternoon at Kingston Road United

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.

A Community Carol Sing and Bake Sale will take place at Kingston Road United Church on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 17.

The bake sale begins at 1:30 p.m., and will be followed by carol sing starting at 2 p.m.

The event is being hosted by the Kingston Road United Church choir. The church is located at 975 Kingston Rd. For information on how to be involved in the selection of which carols will be sung, please visit the church’s website at https://www.kruc.ca/

Along with the baked goods and carol singing, there will also be paintings (on slate tiles from the church’s old roof) and fundraising stars available for sale on Sunday afternoon.

All proceeds from the sale of the tiles, stars and the baked goods goes to the church’s Raise Our Roof Fund.