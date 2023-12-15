The Two Fours’ Starlight Celebration welcomes special guest Bonnie Memphis

The Two Fours and Bonnie Memphis will play at the Starlight Celebration set for The Dog Fish Pub on Friday, Dec. 22. Photo: Submitted.

The Two Fours, Beach(es) based rock, roll, roots, blues, and country band, welcome Bonnie Memphis to share the stage, Friday, Dec. 22, for their Starlight Celebration, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Dogfish Pub.

Bonnie Memphis is a popular Scarborough-based singer-guitarist specializing in Elvis songs and style. She co-headlines the show on Dec. 22.

The Dogfish, in the marina of beautiful Bluffer’s Park, sits at the foot of the Scarborough Bluffs, Brimley Road South.

“We’ve wanted to play with Bonnie for a long time,” said Wally Hucker, The Two Fours’ founder and leader, “and she with us. Luckily, The Dogfish date, Bonnie’s availability, and the winter solstice all coincided.”

He said Starlight Celebration is the show’s name “because we’re playing the night that days start getting longer, one of the best gifts of the season.”

The Two Fours’ lineup has singers Karen Gold, Wally Hucker, and Ross Ince, doubling on guitar, bass, and drums, respectively. Featured soloists are Bob Pelletier on lead guitar, and Dan McNeill on flute and harmonica. Bonnie Memphis is featured in the second set, and joins with The Two Fours for set three.

The band’s third “key three” member, Susan Litchen, has a very hectic family, social, and community event schedule this holiday season. “Susan encouraged us to take the Dogfish date, and was thrilled that Bonnie Memphis is playing the show,” said Hucker.

The Starlight Celebration show has no cover charge, free parking, and free tickets for door prizes (classic 45 RPM records, mounted and framed) to the first 50 guests. Dogfish owners Peter and Dina offer a reasonably priced menu featuring generous portions.