Stuff The Bus food drive set for Sunday, Dec. 17, at Davidson’s Valu-mart on Woodbine Avenue

Local residents are invited to help fill a TTC bus with food donations as part of the Stuff The Bus event set for Sunday, Dec. 17, at Davidson’s Valu-mart.

The bus will be at the store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Davidson’s Valu-mart is located at 985 Woodbine Ave., northeast of Danforth Avenue.

All donations made at the event will support the food drives of a number of groups this holiday season including George Webster Public School, Interval House, Feed Scarborough and Dundas Street Public School.

Residents can bring their own donations to Stuff The Bus, or they can purchase a pre-made bag of food at Davidson’s Valu-mart.

Sunday’s Stuff The Bus event is sponsored in the East Toronto community by the Toronto Police Service, the Toronto Transit Commission Recreation Council, the Toronto Transit Commission, Davidson’s Valu-mart, and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 Toronto.