Recent groundbreaking for Courcelette condo marks transition of site from auto repair shop

Tom Koskinas stands on the site of the future Courcelette condo, being built on the site of the former Spiros & Sons gas station and auto service centre on Kingston Road that his family ran for 27 years. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

With the recent groundbreaking of the Courcelette condo on Kingston Road, the Koskinas family moves on to the next stage of their long business association with the southwest Scarborough community.

For 27 years, until they closed the site in the fall of 2022, Tom Koskinas, his brother Paul and their father Spiros (along with other family members) ran the well-known Spiros & Sons gas station and auto service centre at the southeast corner of Courcelette and Kingston roads.

They now are developing the site for the Courcelette, which is a 57-unit boutique condo that will stand at eight-storeys high.

Construction is now underway at the site, and Tom told Beach Metro Community News the family is looking forward to the building’s completion expected in the first quarter of 2025. Tom said complete occupancy is expected by September of 2025.

The official groundbreaking ceremony took place in September, and Tom said it was an important moment as he reflected on the many years of operating Spiros & Sons at the site.

“It felt good, and it was time,” said Tom of the decision to transition the site to a residential condo.

“We had outlived and outgrown the site, and it was time for it to be used as something else.”

The Courcelette is being built by Windmill Developments.

Tom said it was important for his family that the condo’s builder would have a record of environmental and social responsibility. The Courcelette will meet the One Planet guidelines which set environmental, social and economic sustainability guidelines for the project.

“We talked to the neighbours and we wanted to make sure it was environmentally friendly and a good fit for the area,” said Tom. “It’s going to look beautiful.”

Windmill’s CEO and Founder, Jonathan Westeinde, said the Courcelette would set the standard for sustainable development in both the way it was constructed and for the area it is located in.

“We’re thrilled to be breaking ground on Courcelette, a project that offers a notable case in sustainable development that takes inspiration from its proximity to green space and Lake Ontario to meet the highest green standards,” said Westeinde in a news release on the groundbreaking.

“In addition to becoming a case study in sustainable residential living, Courcelette’s thoughtful design encourages residents to meet and get to know one another, embracing happiness as an amenity.”

While work continues on the Courcelette site, local residents are reminded that Spiros & Sons is still operating as an auto repair business at a new location in southwest Scarborough.

Spiros and Sons Automotive is now located at 301 Danforth Rd., Unit 2. The new site has three times more capacity than the former location on Kingston Road, and the same friendly staff members.

The Courcelette condo will feature a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. Architects for the Courcelette are RAW Design, and the interiors are designed by TACT Design. The design of the building and its units is inspired by the neighbourhood and its proximity to and views of Lake Ontario.

For more information on the Courcelette, including prices and suite options, please go to https://courcelettecondo.com