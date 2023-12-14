Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Leslieville area early this morning

Toronto police are investigating after a man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early this morning in Leslieville.
Police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:34 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.
According to a police post on X (formerly Twitter), a man was stabbed on Greenwood Avenue and took refuge in a nearby building.
Reports indicate the man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed multiple times.
On X, police indicated the suspect might be a male teen but there were are no other details available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
